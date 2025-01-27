Guardian Minister reviews DPC approved works on R-Day

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A significant amount of funds have been spent improperly from the District Planning Committee (DPC), with the highest allocation going to the Sillod tehsil. Hence the guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat clarified that the unauthorised approvals will be scrutinised and reduced.

From the DPC, administrative approval was granted for works amounting to Rs 508 crore out of the Rs 660 crore allocated, covering the period from April 1 to December 31, 2024. Of this, work orders worth approximately Rs 250 crore have been issued by the concerned departments, and work orders worth another Rs 250 crore are in the final stages. The guardian minister, in a review meeting held at the district collectorate, on January 26 raised objections on the additional works, and there is a possibility of these works being cancelled. This has led to speculation about a potential dispute between Shirsat and former guardian minister MLA Abdul Sattar shortly. Meanwhile, it is talk of the political circle that what decision Shirsat will take regarding the cancellation of DPC-approved works.

The minister held a discussion to address the current status and challenges of the ongoing projects by various departments in the district. He inquired about the allocation of funds provided by the DPC and where they have been utilised. He instructed on prioritising projects related to solar energy, school infrastructure, and the modernisation of the police force.

The meeting was attended by District Collector Deelip Swami, Municipal Commissioner G Sreekanth, Zilla Parishad CEO Vikas Meena, Commissioner of Police (CP) Pravin Pawar, Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Vinaykumar Rathod, Additional District Collector Dr. Arvind Lokhande, resident deputy collector Vinod Khirolkar, District Planning Officer Bharat Wayal, and other senior officials.

Rs 58 crore to Sillod MC!

In the district, there are municipal councils in Gangapur, Vaijapur, Sillod, Kannad, and Paithan, and out of these, Sillod Municipal Council alone has been allocated Rs 58 crore from the DPC. Besides, approximately Rs 15 crore out of the 26 crore allocated for public utilities have been given to Sillod. When Shirsat was asked about this, he confirmed that it was true. He further mentioned that the funds spent on unauthorised works in the overall DPC plan would be thoroughly examined, and it would be ensured that each tehsil received an equal share of funds. Any grants provided illegally will be scrutinised and action will be taken, he said.