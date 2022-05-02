Gunthewari Charges escalates by 10 per cent

Aurangabad, May 2:

The new head of Gunthewari Cell, at Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), G S Bhange, has claimed that the ready reckoner charges have increased from the new financial year. Accordingly, the charges to regularise the illegal properties under Gunthewari Act have been automatically escalated by 10 per cent.

It may be noted that the AMC has launched the drive to regularise the illegal properties, situated in different slums of the city, under the Gunthewari Act. The illegal properties built till December 31, 2020 are being regularised by collecting 50 per cent of the ready reckoner charges (RRC). The state government has raised the RRC from new financial year (2022-23), therefore, the AMC will now collect 60 per cent of the RRC, to regularise properties, from May onwards.

The resolution to regularising illegal properties was passed by the AMC in June 2021. In a span of 10 months, more than 8,000 properties have been regularised under the scheme. The scheme benefitted in large number to residents staying in Satara-Deolai localities.

The illegal construction made on plot size upto 1500 square feet or open plot is regularised under the scheme. The property-holder after completing the assessment of property has to deposit the money through challan in the nationalised bank.

Bhange confirmed that the property-holders submitting proposals hereafter will have to pay 60 pc of the RRC from May.

It may be noted that the state government has hiked the RR charges (also known as Annual Statement Rate) from 2022-23. The RRC of Aurangabad, Malegaon and Nasik have been increased by 12.38 pc, 13.12 pc and 12.15 pc respectively.