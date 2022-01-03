Gutka, spurious material worth Rs 1.5 lakh seized

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Jan 3:

Osmanpura police have arrested two persons including a trader, on a charge of illegally selling banned Gutkha, in the city. The police inspector Geeta Bagwade said, " The police arrested Kazi Altaf Mumtaz Farooqui (resident of Gadiya Vihar, Garkheda) and a trader supplying spurious material to him, Yusuf Yaqub Khan Pathan, from Bidkin".

According to details, the police inspector got a tip that one person is selling gutkha on his motorcycle (MH 23 SG 3976) near Bhajiwali Bai statue in Osmanpura. Hence the PSI Pravin Wagh, Vinod Abuj, Harishchandra Lande, Ashraf Syed, Yogesh Gupta, Sandeep Dharme and Raju Shinde detained him by laying a trap. They confiscated two bags full of gutka sachets of valuing Rs 20,200. During the investigation, Kazi Altaf revealed that he has brought the stock from Bidkin's trader. Taking cue of it, the cops raided Arman Traders in Bidkin and seized gutkha of various companies valuing Rs 82,950. The Osmanpura police have arrested the duo and seized spurious material valuing Rs 1.5 lakh including gutkha of Rs 1.03 lakh from their possession.