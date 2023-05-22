Haj 2023 direct flights to start on June 7

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Here is good news for the Haj 2023 pilgrims as the direct flights for the Haj pilgrimage from the Aurangabad Embarkation Point (AEP) will be operated from June 7 to 17, 2023.

As per the tentative schedule, a total of 1737 pilgrims (from all over Marathwada and neighbouring districts), who preferred to board the direct flights from AEP, will start from Aurangabad to Jeddah from June 7 to June 17, 2023.

Daily one flight will be operated from Chikalthana Airport. In all 11 flights will be taking off during the schedule including 10 flights with 158 pilgrims and one flight with 157 pilgrims daily, stated the schedule.

The holy journey is of around five hours. The flights will daily take off from the local airport at 08.30 hours and reach Jeddah at 13.35 hours.

Return schedule

The total stay of the pilgrims will be of 41 days. As per the schedule, the return journey of the Hajis will start from Madina from July 17 to 27. The flight will leave Madina Airport at 22.35 hours and reach Aurangabad at 08.10 hours (the next day). Daily one flight will arrive at the local airport, stated the schedule.