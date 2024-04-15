Haj 2024: Spiritual journey becomes dearer for pilgrims boarding direct flights from city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Haj 2024 - the spiritual journey of Muslim pilgrims to the Holy cities of Mecca and Madina (in Saudi Arabia) has created a financial burden upon the aspirants compared to last year’s expenses.

Generally, the pilgrims from Marathwada board the direct flight either from Aurangabad Embarkation Point or prefer boarding flights from Mumbai and Hyderabad Embarkation Points.

If we compare this year’s charges with the charges of Haj 2023, there is a hike of Rs 15,000 for aspirants boarding flights from Aurangabad; Rs 17,000 for aspirants boarding flight from Mumbai, and Rs 29,000 for aspirants boarding flights from Hyderabad.

According to reliable sources, in Haj 2023, the charges for boarding the direct flight from Aurangabad Embarkation Point was Rs 3.92 lakh each; Mumbai Embarkation Point was Rs 3.04 lakh and Hyderabad Embarkation Point was Rs 3.05 lakh. This included airfare of Rs 1.60 lakh (up and down) from Aurangabad; Rs 71, 812 (up and down) from Mumbai and Rs 71,466 (up and down) from Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, the chief executive officer of the Haj Committee of India (HCOI) Leyaqat Ali Aafaqui has issued a circular stating the selected pilgrims to submit their third and last installment on or before April 27. The circular also hinted at the operation of flights from May 9, 2024.

As per the fresh directives issued by HCOI, the pilgrims boarding flights from Aurangabad have been told to pay Rs 4.07 lakh; Rs 3.21 lakh from Mumbai, and Rs 3.34 lakh from Hyderabad.

It may be noted that the devotees have also to arrange Saudi Currency (Riyal), which is required for the pilgrimage tour.

Haj aspirants disappointed

An air of disappointment has once again prevailed amongst the devotees due to the hike in Haj 2024 charges. The devotees grieved as they were hoping that the charges from Aurangabad would reduce, but the union Ministry concerned and the government office concerned had done nothing to provide financial relief to the pilgrims. It is learnt that over 4500 Haj aspirants hail from all eight districts of Marathwada. It includes around 1500 aspirants from Aurangabad district. Ironically, only 120 pilgrims are going to board direct Haj flights from Chikalthana Airport.