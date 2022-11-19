Hand grenade found in a field in Shamwadi

Aurangabad:

An old and rusted hand grenade was found in a farm in Shamwadi Shivar area, 15 km away from Aurangabad on Saturday morning causing fear among residents. Getting information, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) was called to the spot. After investigation, the bomb was found to be non-explosive. The villagers heaved a sigh of relief.

According to police, kids of Gopal Singh Ghunawat, (Shamwadi) were playing in their field. While digging the soil and stones, they saw a bomb-like object. They reported the incident to Ghunawat. He then informed the village police patil Mansingh Rajput and PI Ravindra Nikalje of Phulambri police station. When the police rushed to the spot, they found it to be an old hand grenade. The police also informed the BDDS. After examination, the bomb was found to be non-explosive A case has been registered in Phulambri police station.