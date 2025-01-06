Harshkumar's hidden Treasures: Gold or guilt?

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A multi-crore scam exposed by authorities has led to a tense game of hide-and-seek as Harshkumar Kshirsagar, the prime suspect, attempts to cover his tracks. Fearing imminent arrest, Kshirsagar reportedly hid gold biscuits and other valuable assets with relatives. In a dramatic turn of events, one of his relatives came forward, surrendering a 10-tola (116.6 grams) 24-carat gold biscuit that Kshirsagar had entrusted to them.

The 21-year-old, a contractual clerk, is accused of orchestrating a scam that has shocked the nation. With his arrest looming large by the end of November, Kshirsagar tried to secure passports for his parents and hurriedly shifted valuable items to relatives’ homes. His actions came to light only after a formal case was filed, revealing the full extent of his deception.

Gold stashes and hidden assets

The police investigation reveals that Kshirsagar invested a significant portion of the stolen funds in gold. Some of the jewellery was bought in the names of his mother and girlfriend, while a substantial amount of gold was hidden in flats in Mumbai and Cannought Place. However, investigators suspect that Kshirsagar’s roommate may have taken some of the gold from the Connaught Place flat. As Kshirsagar’s associates are arrested, relatives fearing involvement have begun to come forward with crucial information.

A fearful relative steps forward

The tension reached its peak when one of Kshirsagar’s relatives, fearing arrest, handed over the gold biscuit to the police. This act of surrender marks just the beginning, with investigators believing that more hidden treasures may still be uncovered as the investigation progresses.

Will Kshirsagar’s custody be extended?

Kshirsagar, along with his parents and maternal uncle, remains in police custody, but their detention period is set to expire today. The four are scheduled to appear in court this afternoon. Although Kshirsagar has confessed to his role in the scam during the initial questioning, significant amounts of gold and other assets remain unaccounted for. Given the magnitude of the fraud, the police are expected to request an extension of his custody as they continue to piece together the full extent of his crimes.

Assets worth Rs 15 crore seized

So far, police have recovered approximately Rs 15 crore worth of assets, including gold jewellery, vehicles, and other valuables. Investigators are also tracing Kshirsagar’s foreign travels, suspecting that a large portion of the stolen funds may have been spent on lavish trips. Travel websites and agents are being questioned to shed light on his extravagant lifestyle.

The investigation, led by PI Sambhaji Pawar and PSI Ashok Avchar, is ongoing. With new developments expected, Kshirsagar’s next move remains uncertain, and the full scale of his hidden treasures continues to unfold.