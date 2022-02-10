Harsul road to be widened upto 45-metres soon!

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Feb 10:

The proposed widening of the narrow road passing through Harsul village seems to have gained momentum as the district administration has geared up to get rid of traffic congestion so as to widened the road by 45-metres. The administration has completed an evaluation report of 96 properties that are going to be affected. It so happened that the administration has geared up after one minister from the district got stuck in traffic at Harsul.

The district collector Sunil Chavan said, " We have completed the evaluation of properties to be affected in the road-widening task. The cement-concrete road will be widened up to 45 metres (120 feet). It will have a divider of 2.5 metres and will be flanked 7.5 metres road on each side, apart from 1.5 metres space for gutter and paver shoulder. The commercial properties are affecting in large number. The work was pending due to differences between the AMC and the PWD office since 2012. Besides, the details about compensation and other technical aspects were not clear. Hence it was lying pending for the last 10 years. Now, the works have been undertaken again."

PWD office avoids to share details

As per the primary report, 96 properties will be affecting in road-wdening. The compensation will be given as per norms and then the acquisition will kickstart. When contacted the executive engineer (PWD) Ashok Yerekar refused to divulge details. As a result, the details on property-wise acquisition, road alignment, affected properties on each side, total length of road and other technical details could not be ascertained.