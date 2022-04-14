HC orders state government to suspend former assistant labour commissioner

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, April 14:

The Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice R V Ghughe and Justice S G Dighe has ordered the state government to suspend, Latur’s the then assistant labour commissioner Jainab Kashid, in connection with the irregularities alleged to have been taken place in the distribution of pension and other benefits to retired personnel of Udgir Municipal Council (UMC). The court also ordered to conduct a departmental enquiry (DE) against the officer and submit the report.

Meanwhile, the High Court has also ordered the district collector (Latur) to conduct an indepth inquiry of the amount sent by UMC to the assistant labour commissioner; the amount disbursed by him to the beneficiaries and how much benefit (amount) was sanctioned by the labour court to the personnel. The report has to be submitted in the court on May 4. The bench gave the above verdict in response to a contempt petition by personnel. The court also ordered to file an offence against the then officer on the basis of the inquiry report.

What is the petition?

The labour court had ordered the UMC to release the pension and other benefits to its retired personnel. However, the council did not released the money to them. Hence the UMC personnel through Adv Ram Shinde Borolkar filed a contempt petition in the High Court. In reponse to the petition, the UMC submitted a reply stating that it has deposited Rs 4.64 crore with the Latur’s assistant labour commissioner to grant pension and other benefits.

However, the assistant labour commissioner submitted an affidavit stating that he has received Rs 1.77 crore from the UMC and the amount was distributed the same to the concerned employees and workers in the form of cash. Hence Adv Shinde during the hearing alleged of economical irregularities in the case.

The High Court observed that it cannot close its eyes towards the action that the assistant labour commissioner has distributed such a huge amount in the form of cash. This is a very serious matter. Besides, the High Court took serious cognizance of allegation made on the officer by the petitioners through an affidavit.