Health check-up camp for Burhani Group educators

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ikon Multi-specialty Hospital in association with Burhani Group of Schools organised a comprehensive health check-up camp for the teaching and non-teaching staff of the Burhani Group to mark Eid-e-Milad. CEO of Burhani National Education Society Dr Ansari Abrar Ahmed and director Ikon Multi-specialty Hospital Dr Syed Faisal were the chief guests. Staff of Anjuman-e-Saifee were also present. A total of 95 employees of Burhani Group of Schools were checked. Tests like blood group, sugar, ECG, cardiac consultancy, orthopaedic consultations were performed. The Burhani Group appreciated efforts of the Ikon Hospital for health and well-being of educators. Syed Aatif and others worked for the success.