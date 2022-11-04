Health officials have to stay at the headquarters

Tukaram Mundhe: Review meeting of health department in Marathwada

Aurangabad:

Doctors and other health department employees will have to stay at the headquarters. Increase healthcare services in primary health centers, sub-centres, rural hospitals. Rounds of medical officers in OPD should start at 8:30 am. No more excuses will be accepted, said health services commissioner and director of National Health Mission Tukaram Mundhe in a meeting held at the office of deputy director of health on Friday.

Emphasizing on the issue of doctors staying at headquarters, Mundhe ordered the heads of departments not to pay salaries without biometric attendance. The expenditure incurred on the 108 and 102 ambulance services should be reviewed and leaving headquarters will not be tolerated. The health officers and deputy health officers should visit the hospitals from time to time. He instructed that distribution of disability certificates should not be stopped. Issues of health workers should also be sorted out in time. Only complicated cases may be referred to the district hospital, but prefer to give health services in rural areas itself. Community health officers are expected to conduct 20 home visits and screenings daily. Deputy director of Aurangabad Dr Sunita Golait, Deputy director of Latur Dr Kamal Chamle and health officials from all eight districts were present.

No corruption, zero tolerance

The meeting started at 2:30 pm and continued till 5:00 pm. District surgeons of eight districts of Marathwada, district health officers, heads of various departments were present in the meeting. The information was prepared for presentation in the form provided by the health services commissionerate. Mundhe expressed the expectation of no corruption zero tolerance.