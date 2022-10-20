Heavy rain lashes city with thunder & lightning

This made the traders and customers worried in view of the festival. There was humidity throughout the day. Suddenly, it started raining in the evening.

MGM Weather Centre recorded 23.6 mm of rainfall from 6.30 pm to 7.30 pm. There was moisture in the weather after 6 pm, so, the city experienced torrential rains accompanied by thunder and lightning.

The pace of rain in out-of-city areas was low. Chikalthana Weather Centre registered low rainfall. Gandheli area recorded the lowest rainfall. There was traffic congestion on the bypass while traffic was affected at Mahanubhav Ashram Chowk which was turned into a pond because of rainwater.

Osmanpura and Bhavsinghpura Mandals too experienced heavy rain. Those shoppers who were in the market for Diwali festival shopping faced a lot of inconveniences. The district has crossed the mark of annual average rainfall. There was 125 per cent (more than 150 mm) of rainfall in the district, damaging crops of the Kharif season.

Rain to decline after Oct 21

“New cyclone ‘Sitrang’ was formed over the Bay of Bengal.

There will be rain by October 21 as a low-pressure belt will be developed over the southeast of the Bay of Bengal. After Friday, there will be no rain. Temperature is likely to drop in Marathwada up to six to seven-degree celsius in the coming days. There will be an impact of a sudden change in climate,” said Shrinivas Aundhkar, a weather expert.

Lasur records 97 mm rainfall in 2-hrs

Lasur village experienced heavy rains accompanied by lightning and thunder this morning. It recorded 97 mm of rainfall between 7 am and 9 am. There was water everywhere in the village.

Rainwater entered the houses of many villagers. It also damaged crops on a big level. Lasur registered 834 mm rainfall so far. The current rain is not good for standing crops. This situation has made farmers worried.