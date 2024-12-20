High court issues notices in land contempt case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court, under Justice Kishor C. Sant, has issued notices to 15 respondents in connection with a contempt petition. The petition alleges that the original petitioner and their associates transferred a disputed piece of land in violation of a stay order. The next hearing is scheduled for February 25, 2025.

Background of the case

The matter pertains to land bearing Survey No. 6 in Chapner, Kannad Taluka, originally owned by Kesharchand Pandey. Tenant Gopinath Ramkrishna Pawar had filed various applications asserting tenancy rights over the land in multiple courts. The Revenue Tribunal had overturned the Sub-Divisional Officer's order and referred the case for rehearing. This decision was subsequently challenged by the tenants in the High Court.

During the pendency of the case, Amit Gangwal, acting as the power of attorney holder for the original owner, sought a stay order to prevent the transfer of the land by the tenants or their heirs. The High Court granted the stay order on March 1, 2011.

Violation of stay order

Despite the stay order being recorded in the Sub-Registrar’s register in Kannad, the original petitioner and their associates allegedly transferred the disputed land and disposed of it through a sale deed. This prompted the filing of a contempt petition. The petitioner is represented by Advocate A.A. Pawar, assisted by Advocate D.R. Kale.