High-level meeting held to resolve Ashram School staff grievances

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A high-level meeting was recently convened to address long-standing grievances of teachers and staff working in Ashram Schools serving Nomadic and Denotified Tribes. The session was led by Regional Deputy Director Jalil Sheikh and organized by the Prahar Teachers’ Association.

Issues raised included delays in salary disbursement, inaction against principals accused of withholding payments, the need for appointing security guards in girls’ hostels during non-school hours, and the urgent clearance of pending medical and other dues within eight days. Assistant directors from Beed, Jalna, Parbhani, and Sambhajinagar participated in the meeting, which also emphasized the redistribution of surplus staff as per sanctioned posts. State coordinator Vijay Dhaneshwar assured that concrete steps will be taken soon to resolve the issues. Attendees included assistant directors Dattatray Wagh, Dattatray Kshirsagar, Ghanshyam Andhale, Satish Salve; Ashram school inspector Laxman Bargaje; and Prahar office-bearers Nivrutti Jadhav, Datta Rathod, Govind Lahane, Pankaj Kale, and Kisan Pund.

Photo Caption: Officials and representatives during the high-level meeting held to address issues faced by Ashram School staff.