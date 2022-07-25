High morale of Jawans won Kargil war

Manish Gajbhiye

Aurangabad, July 25:

The 4th India - Pakistan war popularly known as the Kargil war has special significance in the history of the Indian Army. As it was the most difficult war fought by the Indian Army at an altitude of around 8,000 feet and under very difficult conditions. Finally, the day aroused on July 26 when the ‘Tri Colour’ was once again hoisted on the hills of Kargil replacing the Pakistani flag. Thanks to the officers and the Jawans of the Indian Army for their strenuous efforts. This day is commemorated as the Kargil Vijay Divas to pay respect to the martyrs and the war veterans.

Hawaldar Dnyaneshwar Kolte, a war veteran from the city who was posted on the International border of Punjab and Pakistan during the Kargil war in 1999.

Hawaldar Kolte said When the Pakistani troops crossed the line of control and took over the Northern area of Kargil District in Ladakh. The Indian Army rushed to thrash the intruders. Similarly, there was a threat of Pakistani invasion from the International borders in Punjab and Rajasthan joining Pakistan. Hence, the 19th Maratha Battalion was deployed on the Pakistan - Punjab border, and Kolte was also a part of this battalion. The morale of the Jawans was very high, which made us win the war, he said.

“The condition at the borders was very tense”, claims Hawaldar Kolte and states that due to the possible threat of attack, the Indian Army on the border remained very alert. During the stay of the battalion almost for a month, regular patrolling along the border fencing, strict observation of the activities beyond the border, and strict checking of the people in the restricted area, were the daily affairs. The armed men had to remain always prepared as the possibility of attack was always there. The Jawans armed with weapons conducted regular patrolling and observed the activities through binoculars during the day and through night cameras during the night, Kolte said.

Hawaldar Kolte said, the feeling that he has participated in this war makes him proud and he wants that he should carry forward the work of service to the nation. Hence, he started an institute to train the youths for the army and police recruitment in 2017. Around, 700 candidates from his institute have joined the army and police department, he says proudly.

No match to the Indian Army

A war veteran Capt Surendra Surve, who participated in 1962, 1965, and 1971 wars, says that the Indian Army has no match worldwide. Barring, the 1962 war, India has won all the wars and the most recent being the Kargil war. The Indian Army is well equipped now as compared to the condition in 1962. In 1971, the Indian Army had captured around 90,000 war prisoners, which is a world record. The rigorous training and strong determination have boosted the morale of the Jawans. Hence, despite the adverse condition in Kargil, the Army could bring laurel to the country. We celebrated the Kargil Vijay Divas on large scale in the city by organising functions at Kargil Maidan every year.