Highly educated man cheated of Rs 11.25 L

Aurangabad, March 22:

A highly educated man from Cidco Waluj Mahanagar fell into the trap of cheats of Madhya Pradesh (MP) after they promised him a job in Nashik-based CEAT Company.

MP based ‘Prime Job Consultancy’ manager and its employees cheated Sanjay Balkrishna Pawar (51, Cidco Waluj Mahanagar) of Rs 11.25 lakh.

Manager of the consultancy R M Mohitkumar Sinha who is prime accused of the gang and his accomplice were booked with MIDC Waluj Police Station.

Sanjay Pawar worked as deputy manager in a Waluj-based company. He lost his job during the Covid situation. He received his provident fund and other money from the company. He was started packing and delivery of puffed rice (murmura) with the help of his wife after losing the job. Pawar registered on the job portal on February 20, 2020, to seek employment.

After the two days of the registration, prime accused R M Mohitkumar Sinha called Sanjay giving information about the Indore-based Prime Job Consultancy. Sinha also sought information on whether the complainant needed a job. Sanjay informed the caller that he needed the job.

The prime accused informed the complainant that his consultancy had helped 150 to 200 youths in getting jobs at different companies in the country. Sinha promised Pawar that the consultancy would help the latter to get a good job in Nashik based CEAT company.

Pawar was asked to pay Rs 5,074 registration on the given link. Mohitkumar asked Sanjay to pay Rs 52,0864 again on the pretext of consultancy charges and verification and the amount would be refunded later. Citing different reasons including online interview and joining letter, the accused collected Rs 11.26 lakh from the complainant. When Sanjay’s father Balkrishna Pawar realised about the cheating as his son did not get a job, he fell ill and died in a hospital on May 11, 2020.

On not getting the job even after paying his saving, Sanjay Pawar went to Indore on January 15, 2021, and found the office of the consultancy closed. He learnt in Indore that Mohitkumar and his accomplices cheated many unemployed youths. So, he lodged a complaint with MIDC Waluj Police against the accused.

A case was registered against MP based R M Mohitkumar Sinha (411 Shagun Arcade, Vijaynagar, Indore) and his accomplices. PSI S K Adhane under the guidance of Police inspector Sandeep Gurme is investigating the case.