Historic foot march to Mumbai for Muslim reservation

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The long foot march from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Mantralaya (Mumbai) to press the demand of granting reservation to Muslim community and protect the Indian Constitution, started from the heritage Jama Masjid, after special prayers on Friday afternoon.

The Minority Council of Maharashtra president Javed Qureshi will lead the march. Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) has extended its support to the march. The members participating in the foot march will walk 20 kilometers daily.

It is said that the court has ordered to award reservation to Muslims, but the state government is hesitating to implement the order. The commissions and the committees constituted by the government, in the past, had also recommended granting of reservation to Muslims. At every election, the political parties assured the Muslims of giving them reservation, but none of them dared to implement it in reality. Hence the long march is being taken out to attract the attention of all and the government towards their demands.

After special prayers at Jama Masjid, the citizens gathered in large numbers. The march started after the performance of ‘dua’ by Imarat Shariah’s Maulana Moizuddin Qasmi.

Former mayor Rasheed Mamu, former corporators Iliyas Kirmani, Afsar Khan, Khwaja Sharfuddin, Shaikh Yusuf, Krishna Bankar along with Mohd Tayyab Zafar, Yogesh Ban, Amit Bhuigad, Taher Bhai, Abdul Rauf, Kaleem Qureshi and many others were present on the occasion.