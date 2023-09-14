History Liberation Struggle of rural areas unwritten

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “ The history of the Hyderabad Liberation Struggle is extremely thrilling and it has a reflection of the Indian freedom movement. The history of the Liberation Struggle of the rural areas has not been written to a large extent. So, oral history should written to complete its history,” said Dr Rashmi Borikar.

She was speaking at the two-day national conference organised jointly by the General Administration Department of District Collector Officer, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation, History Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University at the office of District Collector on Wednesday as part of the 75th-year celebration of Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din. Dr Rashmi Borikar said that Marathwada had a lion’s contribution to Hyderabad Mukti Sangram.

“Thousands of common men sacrificed their lives for the success of the liberation. The history of the liberation movement is incomplete as there is no record of many revolutionaries,” she added.

Earlier, Arvind Lokhande inaugurated the event. Dr Rajesh Karpe made an introductory speech. Dr Pushpa Gaikwad, Dr Geetanjali Borade, Dr Ghani Patil, Dr Sanjay Paikrao and others were present.