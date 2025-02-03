Holy Cross ’75 reunites: Golden bonds rekindled; 50 years celebrated with grand reunion and a lasting legacy

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Fifty years after they first walked the corridors of the Holy Cross English High School, the Class of 1975 reunited in a momentous golden Jubilee celebration, marked by nostalgia, camaraderie, and a deep sense of gratitude toward their alma mater, recently.

The milestone event, months in the making, brought together alumni from across the globe, rekindling friendships that have stood the test of time. As a token of appreciation, the batch made a significant contribution to the school - a newly-constructed basketball court and a generator, ensuring future generations benefit from enhanced facilities.

The celebrations unfolded with a formal inauguration at the school, where former students reminisced about their formative years, shared anecdotes, and honored the teachers and mentors who shaped their journeys.

The event was followed by a series of gatherings, each filled with heartfelt conversations, laughter, and reflections on five decades of personal and professional growth.

Beyond the festivities, the reunion was also a poignant moment of remembrance for classmates who are no longer with them, their presence deeply felt in every shared memory.

The Holy Cross Class of 1975 has not only strengthened the bonds of friendship but has also left an enduring legacy for the institution that brought them together - proving that while time moves forward, the spirit of true camaraderie remains timeless.

The core team comprising Ravi Musale, Capt Piyush Sinha, Harvinder Singh, Sikander Ali, Vasu Srinavasan and Asmat Nighat worked for bringing together all buddies.