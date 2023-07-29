Home guard nabs thieves, attacked by other thieves

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A home guard nabbed thieves red-handed while stealing at Cidco Bus Stand in the afternoon and was attacked by other thieves with a fighter at the same place in the evening on July 26. A case was registered with Cidco MIDC police station on July 28. The injured home guard has been identified as Sudarsingh Mohansingh Singhal (47). The incident has once again underlined the thieves' havoc at Cidco Bus Stand.

Police said, Singhal and his associate Ratan Bhalerao nabbed two thieves red-handed while stealing in the afternoon and presented them to the police station. Later, Singhal again came to the Cidco Bus Stand on duty. At around 7.30 pm, two thieves were trying to pick pockets. Singal restricted them, but both attacked him with a fighter. He was seriously injured in the attack and the attackers fled from the scene. He was later admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital.