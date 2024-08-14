House-breaking thefts pose challenge to police

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Thieves broke into the house of a retired elderly man from Satara by breaking the locks on two doors and stole 9 tolas of gold along with diamond and gemstone-studded jewellery. A case has been registered at the Satara Police Station on Wednesday in this regard.

Arun Gopal Deshpande (71), who resides in Shriramnagar, Satara with his wife and mother, went to Pune on August 8 at 10 pm due to his ailing sister-in-law whose health was deteriorating. However, on the afternoon of August 9, he was informed that the door of his house had been found open. Their nephew contacted them in this regard. Deshpande immediately returned to the city and discovered that the thieves had broken the locks of the iron safety door and the main door, making off with the gold jewellery and cash. On August 10, due to the passing of his sister-in-law, Deshpande had to return to Pune urgently. After returning from Pune, he filed a formal complaint at the Satara Police Station. PSI Anita Bagul is conducting further investigation.

Expensive watches stolen too

Thieves stole a 6-tola gold Mangalsutra, a 2-tola gold Mohar, 2 diamond rings, a 1-tola gold ring, a 2-tola necklace, 2 pearl bangles, 9 aquamarine precious stones, 2 expensive wristwatches, 2 pairs of earrings, an 8-gram bangle, a gemstone necklace, a loose pearl string, 4 grams of sacred gold for worship, and Rs 87,000 in cash from Deshpande's house.

Theft in contractor’s house for Rs 5.5 lakh

In another incident, contractor Shaikh Abbas Shaikh Ibrahim's house in Jaiasinghpura was robbed. On August 11, Abbas and his family had gone to their native village of Wadala in the Ahmednagar district for a wedding. During this time, thieves broke the lock on their door and stole Rs 5.5 lakh kept in a bedroom cupboard. The incident came to light at 11 pm on August 12. A case has been registered at the Begumpura Police Station in connection with this incident.