House burgled in Beed By-pass area

Aurangabad, June 19:

Going to the house of a relative at Beed By-pass area cost a family from Garkheda dearer, as thieves stole valuable amounting to Rs 1.5 lakh from the house on Saturday night in just three hours. A case has been registered with Pundliknagar police station.

Complainant Raju Asaram Lovhale (Plot No. 74, Anandnagar, Garkheda) is a land developer. On Saturday, he, with his family went to his brother’s house in Beed By-pass area between 10.45 pm and 2.25 am. In this period of around 3 hours, the thieves broke into his house and made off with valuables worth Rs 1.5 lakh.

When the family returned at around 2.30 am, they found that the lock of the house was broken. They found that cash and jewellery were missing.

Thieves were arrested within 12 hours

Meanwhile, the crime branch PSI Ajeet Dagadkhair received the information that the house was burgled by Rohit Ghule, Ravi Suradkar and one minor boy. Accordingly, the police arrested Ravi Raju Suradkar and the minor boy and seized valuables worth Rs 78,400 from them. However, Rohit Raju Ghule (19, Bharatnagar, Garkheda) escaped with the remaining valuables.

The police action was executed under the guidance of PI Gautam Patare, by PSI Dagadkhair, head constable Sanjay Nand, Ajay Dahiwal, Kakasaheb Adhane, Vijay Ghuge, Nitin Deshmukh and others.