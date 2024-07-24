HTE Minister Chandrakant Patil to interact with students today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil will interact with the students, parents and teachers of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University online at 10 am on July 25.

He will guide on a 100 per cent waiver in fees for students of the Economic Weaker Section (EWS) category. As per the recent Government orders, those EWS students who will pursue non-professional courses in public universities will get a 100 per cent waiver in fees. One of the conditions of the scheme is that a family’s annual income should be less than Rs 8 lakh.

Chandrakant Patil will interact with stakeholders across the State on Thursday and share information about the welfare schemes and scholarships of his department being implemented for the students through the webinar.

Bamu will make arrangements for the online interaction with the minister at the CFART auditorium between 10 am and 12 noon on Thursday. Vice-chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari, Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, and registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar will also attend the programme

Meanwhile, all department heads, directors and trustees of education societies will have to attend the online interaction compulsorily. Deputy registrar of the Academic Section Dr Ganesh Manza said that all the educational institutes would have to submit the report of the event to the office of joint director of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division.