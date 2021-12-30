Hundreds of Gunthewari files lying unattended

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Dec 29:

The process to regularise the illegal properties under Gunthewari Scheme is moving at a snail's pace. As a result, hundreds of files are catching dust in the office of the architects on the AMC panel. According to the architects, the zonal offices' concerns are not accepting new files, till the old ones on their hands are not clear.

It may be noted that in the last four months the AMC's Gunthewari Cell through nine zonal offices has received 4,214 proposals (files). Of which, 2,037 have been okayed and 78 were rejected on technical grounds. The AMC earned an income of Rs 39.02 crore through these approved files. It is ascertained that there would be around 50,000 properties (of various types) eligible for regularisation, but the poor response from the citizens has forced the AMC to extend the deadline three times. The present deadline to submit files is 31 December 2021.

Regularisation process time consuming

The Gunthewari Cell accepts three files from each agency of architects (on panel) daily. After receiving the application for regularisation, the panel conducts measurement of property and compiles various types of maps and documents and then send the file to the zone office concerned. The compilation process is time-consuming. If the present speed of work is analysed then it would take at least a year to complete them all.