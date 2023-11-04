I have come to give strength to Jarange Patil : Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje

Inquires about the health of Manoj Jarange Patil in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maratha reservation leader Manoj Jarange Patil is now supported by Sakal Maratha Samaj. Due to this, their agitation is putting pressure on the government. I have come here to give him strength so that he can gain more weight, said Yuvraj Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje Bhosle here on Saturday.

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje came to the city on Saturday to meet Jarange Patil who is undergoing treatment in a private hospital. After the meeting, he interacted with reporters.

Sambhaji Raje was in the hospital for about an hour. He said, Patil is fighting for the demand that Maratha community should be given reservation from OBC category within 50 percent. Whether it is the current government or the previous government, the question is how long will it take to give reservation. I am not the Chief Minister, Deputy CM nor holding any power in the government. Hence the government will have to answer this question. However, Raje clarified that since the state government and Manoj Jarange are discussing with each other, it is appropriate for Patil to speak about the reservation. Social activist Appasaheb Kudhekar was present.

Swarajya Party will contest the 2024 elections

When asked what is going on with the Swarajya Party, which he founded, Sambhaji Raje said that the Swarajya Party will contest the Lok Sabha general elections in 2024 next year.