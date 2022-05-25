IIT-Mumbai team in city on May 28

- Survey assessing present condition of 83 roads completed by ASCDCL.

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, May 25:

The chief executive officer (CEO) of Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL), A K Pandey, today has confirmed that the assessment survey of 83 roads, out of proposed 109 roads under Smart City Mission, have been completed, so far.

Meanwhile, a team from IIT-Mumbai will be arriving in the city for on-the-spot inspection on May 28 and prepare a road map with milestones in completing the task, said Pandey.

To get rid of poor condition roads in the city, the ASCDCL got approved Rs 317 crore for the roads to be completed in phases and under three different packages. The tender process was undertaken on war-footing and the work has been awarded to A G Constructions.

In reply to a query, Pandey informed the media persons that he is ensuring that the works should be of standard quality. Hence prior to starting of the works, the assessment survey of the listed roads is underway. The survey of 83 has been done. It includes 27 (out of 36 roads) under Package I; 27 (35 roads) under Package II and 29 (38 roads) under Package III. The IIT-Mumbai team will arrive on May 28 and set guidelines and give a road map to proceed further, he said.

Inauguration of roads, soon!

“ The contractor has to complete all the roads in a span of nine months as per the work order. Hence the inauguration of these roads would likely be undertaken soon,” hinted Pandey.