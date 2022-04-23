Illegal businesses, hooliganism will not be tolerated

Aurangabad, April 23:

“Illegal activities and hooliganism will not be tolerated in the district. Criminals booked in more than one case will be treated harshly”, indicated the newly appointed Superintendent of Police (SP) of Aurangabad Rural Police Manish Kalwaniya.

Kalwaniya is 2015 batch IPS officer and he took the charge as SP from the outgoing SP Nimit Goyal on Friday morning. Yesterday, he met special IGP, district collector and other officers and started the work today.

Speaking to LT, he said, all the complaints will be noted and immediate action will be taken on it. No illegal businesses like gutkha sale, illegal sand transportation and others will be allowed in the district. Those who are having any information about the illegal businesses should immediately contact the police.

Hooliganism, bullying will not be tolerated. If anyone is having any problem from the bullies, they should inform the police and strict action will be taken in this regard.

Kalwaniya has acquired Aerospace Engineering degree from IIT, Powai and later worked in a private organisation for an year. His father worked in Air Force and he had special attraction of the uniform. Later, he cleared the UPSC examination.

After completing the training of IPS, he joined as ACP in Ahmednagar District Police force. Later, he worked as additional police superintendent (special operation) in Naxal affected Gadchiroli district for the period 2019 - 2020. After his exceptional service for two years in Gadchiroli, he was transferred as DCP in Nagpur City. After spending two years here, he was appointed as SP in Aurangabad Rural Police and he took charge on Friday.

During his tenure as SP in Gadchiroli, he had direct encounter with the Naxalites. Of which 38 were killed, 35 were arrested and 32 surrendered.