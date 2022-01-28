Illegal excavation of murum in Chittegaon, Babhulgaon

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Jan 28:

The murum mafia has become active Babulgaon and Chittegaon Shivar and is rampantly excavating the government's grazing land and transporting the murum illegally on a large scale. It is alleged that the illegal activity is going on with the blessings of the revenue as well as the police administration of Paithan as they are turning their backs towards the issue.

The illegal excavation of murum is going on illegally at land bearing Gut Number 35 (at Babulgaon) and Gut Number 109 (in Chittegaon Shivar). The activity is done consistently on Saturdays and Sundays (every week) due to government holidays. The mafia deploys JCB to excavate murum and press dumpers and tractors to transport the murum round the clock. The demand for murum has increased tremendously with the advent of new industrial and residential estates in

Chittegaon. The mafia is accused of maintaining nexus with local level officers.

Last year, the Paithan tehsil squad has taken action against two trucks transporting murum illegally to a reputed company in Chitegaon. The trucks were transporting the material without paying royalty to the government. There are many stone quarries in Chittegaon and Babhulgaon. They provide the highest quality of murum. As a result, it is in great demand amongst the builders.

It has been observed that illegal transportation is specifically done during 3 am and 6 am. The transportation is not done during daytime, but after daybreak one finds the formation of heaps of murum at different places. The mafia is stealing the minor minerals on large scale. Many gram panchayats had spent lakhs of rupees for spreading murum on the construction of the internal roads. It is being alleged that the murum has been transported illegally.