Imamunnisa Begum passes away

Aurangabad, July 6:

A resident of Bada Takiya- Nutan Colony), Syeda Imamunnisa Begum Nehri, died of old age, recently. She was 82.

Her Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed at Dargah Hazrat Maulana Qamruddin Naqshbandi (RH) in Bhadkal Gate on July 4 at 11 pm and the burial took place in the graveyard adjacent to it.

She is survived by her husband, five sons and two daughters. She was the wife of the Maulana Azad College’s retired head clerk Syed Zahiruddin Nehri.