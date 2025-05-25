IMD jumped the gun on Monsoon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The monsoon has not yet arrived in Maharashtra, and the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) announced its onset prematurely, said Director of MGM APJ Abdul Kalam Astroscience Centre Shrinivas Aundhkar. He clarified that the recent rains were caused by a cyclonic system over the Arabian Sea not the monsoon. Rainfall is expected to subside over the next two days.