Impressive industrial development in city attracts global attention

Delegation of Thames Freeport impressed with Auric city and industrial development

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city’s robust industrial growth has garnered international acclaim, particularly through the Delhi–Mumbai Industrial Corridor project. The pace, coordination and development in areas such as manufacturing, automobile, logistics, and food processing is very impressive, said Luciana Ciubotariu, head of investment at Thames Freeport, UK.

She was speaking at a press conference organized by the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) on Wednesday.

A delegation from Thames Freeport, United Kingdom, comprising key representatives, visited Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to foster business and industry collaboration. The delegation toured the city's industrial zones and engaged with local businesses to explore potential exchanges in the commercial and industrial sectors. The visit also aimed to strengthen India-UK trade relations and position Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and its surroundings as a pivotal logistics hub. Daljit Singh Oberoi, Jonathan Ursell, and Ravindra Gandhi and others were present.

Favorable MoU to boost collaboration

CMIA president Dushyant Patil, said that the CMIA will soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Thames Freeport officials to create a platform for joint efforts in supply chain development and sustainability. The collaboration will lead to further boost in startups, technology, and innovation. The MoU will also consist of knowledge sharing, skill building, technology exchange, and bilateral market discussions.

Thames freeport's perspective

Martin Whiteley, CEO of Thames Freeport, expressed optimism about enhancing investments and exports from India to the UK. He acknowledged the remarkable progress of Auric in just seven years, emphasizing the vital role of smaller cities like Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in India's rapid industrial growth.

India is second largest exporter to UK

Christopher Robert Green, director, commercial, UK Ports and Terminals speaking on the export to the UK from India informed that soon the Governments of both countries will ratify the Free Trade Agreement (FTA). India is currently the second largest exporter to the UK, with the FTA expected to increase significantly in the near future.