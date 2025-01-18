Inauguration of the Rebel Conference Office

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The 19th All India Rebel Marathi Literary Conference will be held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on February 22 and 23.

The office related to the conference will be inaugurated by Conference president Dr. Vasudev Mulate on Sunday at 4 pm at the Satya Shodhak Samaj office. The inauguration ceremony will be presided over by the State President of the Rebel Cultural Movement, Prof Pratima Pardeshi. Notable guests including Kishor Dhamale, Dr Pratibha Ahire, Prof. Ramprasad Taur, and Arjun Bagul will be present. Prof. Bharat Sirsat, Comrade Bhimrao Bansod, Rajanand Surdkar, Anant Bhavre, Dr Dhondopant Manavatkar, Chandrashekhar Shikhare and Adv. Vaishali Dolas has invited everyone to attend the event.