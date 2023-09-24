Incessant rain lashes 50 mandals of M’wada

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The rain that started on Saturday morning hit heavily the six districts in Marathwada. A total of 50 mandals in six districts namely, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Parbhani, Nanded and Hingoli recorded heavy rainfall.

Of them, eight mandals of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district received cloudburst-like rain and recorded more than 100 mm of rainfall.

The region experienced rains for just seven days out of a total of 24 days of the current month. There is still a 24 per cent rainfall deficit in the division. There are six days left for the rainy season to end. Nearly 745 mm (115 per cent) of rainfall was registered in the eight districts last year. The region it received 520 mm (76.6 per cent) rainfall so far.

Only the Nanded district recorded the cent per cent annual average rainfall in the district. Compared to a millimetre, the region has received one-inch rainfall.

--There were light showers in some places of the division since Sunday morning. However, it rained all day long.

--Marathwada recorded 25.6 mm of rainfall in one day

--The annual average of the region is 679.5 mm.

--The rainfall of the last year was 745.4 mm (115.3 per cent)

--14 mandals crossed 100 mm rainfall

Heavy rains in many mandals of 8 districts

The Mandal-wise rainfall of each district is as follows;

--Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Mandals: Bhavsinghpura (76 mm), Kanchanwadi (111 mm), Chitepimpalgaon (151 mm), Harsul (78 mm), Kachner (67 mm), Pandharpur (76 mm), Waroodkazi (65 mm), Adul (81 mm), Pimpalwadi (70 mm), Bidkin (124 mm), Dongaon (106 mm), Vaijapur (80 mm), Shivur (106 mm), Loni (65 mm), Garaj (124 mm), Lasurgaon (71 mm), Devgaon (65 mm), Elllora (125 mm), Amthana (70 mm) and Ambhai (118 mm).

--Jalna Mandals: Jalna Rural (131 mm), Shevali (75 mm), Ramnagar (71 mm), Pachanwadgaon (71 mm), Ambad (66 mm), Jamkhed (90 mm), Rohilagad (77 mm), Badnapur (154 mm) and Roshangaon (101 mm).

--Beed Mandals: Ashti (68 mm), Kada (93 mm), Davalwadgaon (89 mm), Dhanora (132 mm), Pimpla (72 mm), Ambejogai (72 mm), Lokhandi (72 mm), Bardapur (106 mm), while in Dharmapuri (69 mm).

-Nanded Mandals: Yevati (89 mm), Zahoor (89 mm), Ambulga (89 mm), Shahapur (84 mm) and Narangal (84 mm). It rained.

-Parbhani Mandals: Pathri (95 mm), Badalgaon (132 mm) and Manavat (95 mm).

-Hingoli Mandals: Digras (72 mm), Amba (74 mm), Yehalgaon (72 mm).

Water storage in M’wada dams

--There is 45.96 per cent of usable water currently available in 11 big dams of the region, including Jayakwadi.

--Last year, there was 95 per cent water in these 11 water bodies.

--A total of 3 per cent of water has increased in Jayakwadi.