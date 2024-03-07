Inching closer to quench thirst of citizens in summer!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A pair of motor pumps each of 4000 horsepower (HP) capacity, which has to be fixed on the 900-mm diameter pipeline laid between Jayakwadi and Nakshatrawadi, has arrived at Jayakwadi. The Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) has geared up to install these pumps. With the operation of the pump, it is hoped that the city will be getting an additional 75 MLD quantity of water hereafter.

Earlier, the MJP and the Chhatrapati Samabhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) had claimed that they would be supplying an additional quantity of water to the city from February 20. However, the task was being delayed for one or the other reasons. With the advent of summer, the water demand is growing, but the officials concerned are busy doing experiments like testing pipelines, lifting 25 MLD water by installing small capacity pumps, going for cross-connections in existing pipelines, etc. In the meantime, the residents are forced to survive by ordering jar water and tankers as the water supply in the taps is being made on a gap of 8-10 days.

The citizens are waiting impatiently to start the operation of the new water supply scheme. Earlier, the testing of the pipeline from Jayakwadi to Pharola was done after fixing three pumps of 400 HP capacity each. Meanwhile, the testing of the pipeline laid between Pharola and Nakshatrawadi Master Balancing Reservoir (MBR) is underway.

The MJP had placed an order for two pumps of 4,000 HP capacity each with the Kirloskar Company.

“ The pumps have arrived at Jayakwadi. The task of installing these pumps has been started. Each pump can lift 75 MLD of water in 24 hours. As per the planning, the second pump has been kept as a standby if any one pump gets defunct. Meanwhile, the efforts are underway to install these pumps on priority and start lifting and supplying additional quantity of water to the city as soon as possible,” said the MJP executive engineer Deepak Koli.