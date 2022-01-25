Increase participation of youths in democratic process: Chief Electoral Officer Deshpande

Aurangabad, Jan 25:

“Faithfulness to democracy should be strengthened. Preserving democratic values, youths should be involved in the democratic process through public awareness and direct voting,” said Shrikant Deshpande, the Chief Electoral Officer of the State.

He was speaking at a function organised in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Tuesday on the occasion of National Voters' Day.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole presided over the programme which was jointly organised by the State Election Department and Bamu to create awareness on voting.

Founder of NAAM Foundation and actor Makrand Anaspure, actress Chinmayee Sumeet, Dr Deepak Pawar from the University of Mumbai, District Collector Sunil Chavan, Pro-Vc Dr Shyam Shirsath were seated on the dais.

Shrikant Deshpande said the establishment of the Election Commission of India on January 25, 1950, is a big day in the country’s history and it is dedicated to the voters who are of paramount importance in a democracy.

“To increase the enthusiasm of voters about elections and voting, various programmes are being held across the state. The largest number of young voters in the country are in the age group of 18-19 years. The voters' turnout of this age group should be increased, for which this programme is being conducted especially in the university. Voters between the ages of 18 and 19 make up 18 per cent of the population. It is a matter of concern that the proportion in the voter list is three and a half per cent,” he asserted.

Actor Makrand Anaspure said that colleges and universities should become centres of creating conscious voters.

“Those who don't cast votes, have no moral right to opine about democracy. Votes should not be sold under any circumstances,” he added

Actress Chinmayee Sumeet recollected her childhood memories in Aurangabad. “The celebration of democracy means casting votes and must be preserved,” she said. Dr Deepak Pawar, District Collector Sunil Chavan also expressed their views.

Credit-based course to be launched in Bamu

The Election Commission and Bamu officials held a discussion on starting a one-credit course from the ensuing academic year to create awareness about election among youth. Savitribai Phule Pune University is too launching the course. The course will have to semester. They also discussed making students of all branches eligible for the course.