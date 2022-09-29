Indigo Delhi flight daily from Oct 17

Aurangabad, Sept 29:

The Indigo Delhi - Aurangabad - Delhi flight operated four days a week will be operated on daily basis from October 17.

Although, there has been a demand from the air passengers to operate the evening Mumbai - Aurangabad - Mumbai flight in the morning hours, there has been no change in the time of the flight till October 29.

Chairman of civil aviation committee of Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation Sunit Kothari said the winter schedule of the domestic aviation companies will begin from October 30. A follow-up for changing the time of the Mumbai flight to the company officers.