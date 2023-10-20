Indigo introduces flights to Mumbai

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar

The Indigo Airlines announced additional flights for Mumbai. The new flight schedule will be operated from November 4.

The Mumbai - Chhatrapati Sambhajingar - Mumbai flight will be operated on a daily basis from November 4 during the evening hours. The flight will start from Mumbai at 4.55 pm and will reach the city at 17.55 pm. The return journey will start from the Chikalthana Airport at 6.25 pm and will reach Mumbai at 7.20 pm.

Similarly, a morning flight will also be operated on the once a once-a-week basis every Tuesday. The flight will fly from Mumbai at 10.30 am and will reach Chhatrapati Sambhajingar at 11.30 am. The return journey will start at 11.50 am and will reach Mumbai at 12.40 pm. The bookings for these additional flights are available on the online system, the sources said.