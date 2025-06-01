IndiGo urged to launch twice-daily flights between Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Pune

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation (ATDF) civil aviation committee chairman, Sunit Kothari,has urged IndiGo Airlines to start twice-daily ATR flight services between Pune and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Kothari emphasized the urgent need for air connectivity on this busy route. Both cities hold industrial, commercial, and educational importance, with heavy daily movement of traders, entrepreneurs, students, and professionals. In the absence of direct flights, travelers currently endure a 5–6-hour road journey.

The representation noted that with the Indian Air Force recently allotting additional arrival and departure slots, conditions are now favorable for launching the service. Morning and evening flights using small passenger aircraft would ease travel, reduce transit time, and boost bilateral economic and social development.