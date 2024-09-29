Induction ceremony of Udayan Shalini Fellowship

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Udayan Shalini Fellowship (USF), a programme of Delhi-based NGO Udayan Care, inducted 117 new Shalinis in the presence of chief guest, global head of HR at Biocon Biologics and convenor of USF Chennai chapter Naveen Narayanan.

Municipal administrator G Shreekanth was the guest of honour with Girdhar Sanganeria. Other guests present were director Nath Valley School Ranjeet Dass, industrialists Rishi Bagla, Kunal Sikchi, Ram Bhogle, and Ravi Machhar. The motivational speeches and valuable insights shared by dignitaries had a lasting impact on the Shalinis. The programme concluded with cultural dance on ‘unity in diversity’ and the national anthem. USF has now more than 500 Shalinis with 70 mentors. USF has thanked their donors and supporters who are generously being a part of this good cause.