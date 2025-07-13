Induction prog held in Pharmaceutical Sci Dept

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An Induction programme for the newly admitted students was held at the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences of MGM University on Saturday for the academic year 2025-26.

In this program, a lecture on ‘While Becoming a Student’ by Shrikant Yerule, Public Relations Officer of MGM University was held. Yerule interacted with the students.

Head of the Department Dr Vinod Mokale, Dr Ram Gaikwad, Dr. Maroti Gaikwad, students and all relevant dignitaries were present.

Shrikant Yerule said, “In the contemporary era, as students, we face many temptations. However, without succumbing to any such temptations, students should prioritise their time for studies.”

Speaking further Yerule said as students go through life, social media should be used as much as necessary and positively.

“Our time is precious and it is necessary to reduce our increased screen time. Student life journey becomes more enjoyable by making friends with knowledgeable people who support our progress and have more knowledge than we do,” he added.