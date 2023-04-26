Industrialist duped of Rs 22.5L on lure of giving partnership

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A brother-sister duo duped an industrialist of Rs 22.5 lakh on the lure of giving a partnership in the tooling business. The accused have been identified as Dhananjay Vyankatesh Ingale (24, Cidco, Waluj Mahanagar) and his sister Vasundhara Arun Solanke (Kalda Corner).

Police said, complaint Balaji Eknath Bhakad (44, Cidco, Waluj Mahanagar) runs a machine shop in Ranjangaon named Nath Engineering. He met the accused Ingle, who told Bhakad that he will make him a partner in his tooling business. Bhakad then gave him money to Ingale and his sister Vasundhara for investing in the tooling business. He paid Rs 22.5 lakh to them on several occasions. However, the brother-sister duo then purchased tools and presented fake receipts to Bhakad. When he realized that he has been taken on a ride, the asked Ingle to return his money. Then Ingle gave him a post-dated cheque, but it was dishonoured. Later, he asked them to pay his money, but they started neglecting him. Ingle also abused him and threatened to kill him. Hence, Bhakad lodged a complaint with Waluj MIDC police station. PSI Rajendra Bangar is further investigating the case.