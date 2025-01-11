Injured Porcupine rescued, released

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An Indian crested porcupine found severely injured and infected has been successfully treated and released back into the wild after months of rehabilitation. The porcupine was rescued by the ManwithIndies Foundation and forest department rangers in critical condition, with both hind legs broken, infected wounds, and severe numbness in its limbs.

The rescue operation, conducted with the support of the Nashik RESQ Wildlife Treatment Center, marked the beginning of a challenging recovery process. Dr Hemraj Sukhwal, a wildlife veterinarian, shared, "The porcupine’s health was difficult to stabilize due to infections and broken bones. But after multiple surgeries and continuous care, it is now healthy and ready to return to its natural habitat." The porcupine’s release, which took place in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, was captured by wildlife photographer Sarthak Agrawal. Ashish Joshi, a rescuer from the ManwithIndies Foundation, expressed gratitude to forest officials, including DFO Suwarna Mane and RFO Shashikant Tambe, as well as the RESQ Nashik division, for their relentless efforts. This rescue underscores the importance of collaboration between organizations like ManwithIndies RESQ Eco Echo Foundation and the forest department in wildlife conservation. Their joint efforts ensured the porcupine’s safe return to its natural habitat.

