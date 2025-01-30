Inquiry of works approved by former guardian minister

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

After receiving information from the administration regarding the unequal and unutilised funds related to the works approved during the tenure of former Guardian Minister MLA Abdul Sattar, the sitting Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat while speaking to media persons after the DPC meeting, said that he has ordered the District Collector, Police Commissioner, and Superintendent of Police to take joint action to eliminate notorious activities in the district.

Regarding the inquiry into irregular works worth Rs 73 crore in Beed, when asked if a similar investigation would be conducted here, Shirsat responded that an inquiry into irregular works will indeed be conducted, and no one will be spared in the process.

When asked about the rumours of reconciliation between MLA Sattar and himself, and if any seniors had given instructions regarding it, Shirsat said that no such instructions were given by the seniors. He clarified that the issue was not about reconciliation or a cordial atmosphere, but emphasized that there should be no hindrance to good work and that everyone should cooperate. Hence the meeting was held in a peaceful and cordial environment, without any disputes.

When asked about the decision to allocate more funds to a single taluka and the approvals given by the past guardian minister, Shirsat said that after receiving the report from the district administration, any works that raise doubts will be investigated. He further confirmed that an inquiry will be conducted regarding the unutilised and unevenly allocated funds. He mentioned that this issue has been discussed with opposition parties as well as all the MLAs.

Eliminating notorious activities is a priority

Today, clear orders have been given to the district collector, SP and CP. Instructions for joint action have been issued, covering operations against drugs, gambling clubs, sand mafia, ganja (marijuana), button sale, and charas (hashish) trafficking. Crime is increasing in the city and the district, and strict actions will be taken to combat it.

No Comments says Sattar

When asked about Guardian Minister Shirsat's plans to investigate works during his tenure and his commitment to eliminate notorious activities in the Sillod and other parts of the district, MLA Abdul Sattar said that everything proceeded in a cordial atmosphere. Regarding issues of notorious activities and inquiries, Sattar said, "No comments," and left the district collector's office.

Demand to cancel the school's recognition

During the meeting, members demanded the cancellation of the school's recognition in the case of sexual assault on female students from a school in Sawangi-Naigaon. The guardian minister instructed the administration to submit a proposal regarding this matter. The municipal corporation has issued notices regarding the increase in property tax with interest. Hence a meeting will be held and the corporation will be instructed regarding unjust interest rates, said Shirsat.