Installation ceremony of Jain Tag held

Aurangabad, Sep 15:

The installation ceremony of Jain Tag was held with great enthusiasm in the city recently. The newly elected president Shweta Sethi, accepted the charge from the outgoing president Monika Chandiwal. Sub-divisional magistrate Rameshwar Rodge was present as the chief guest.

The programme began with a mangalacharan of Kirti Patni. Vice president Deepali Pande, secretary Richa Kasliwal and treasurer Simmi Pahadiya also accepted the charge. Credai women's wing president Shweta Bharatiya, social activist Mahavir Patni appreciated the initiatives being undertaken by the Jain Tag Group. Richa Kasliwal, Anupama Dagda, Rina Thole, Yashika Pande, Monika Chandiwal, Shweta Sethi, Swati Kasliwal, Deepali Pande, Jayashree Lohade, Chaya Kasliwal and others were present on the occasion.