Installation ceremony of Rotary Club (Central) held

Chatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 34th installation ceremony of the Rotary Club of Aurangabad (Central) was held recently. District Governor Dr Suresh Saboo was the chief guest. Assistant Governor Ashok Madsagar was also present. Immediate Past President Rustum Tupe made an audio-visual presentation of the projects conducted last year including cataract surgeries, medicines distribution to Amarnath pilgrims and Ryla. The new president Dr Sachin Soni took charge from Tupe along with new 11 members for this year. Dr Soni spoke about the projects he has planned for the year 2024-2025. Dr Saboo said this most vibrant club has 21 doctors as members and more medical related awareness camps can be conducted for the society. Senior member Ranjeet Thorat was honoured with Lifetime Achievement award while Adv Shashikant Chalikwar was awarded with Rotarian of the Year 2023-2024. Rahul Bodhankar and Tupe were honoured for their contribution. Rotary family members and office-bearers were present. Secretary Abed Patel proposed a vote of thanks.