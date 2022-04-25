Internship mandatory for Engg, Pharmacy, Architecture & Hotel Mgmt students; Bamu implements IEDP

Aurangabad, April 25:

Now, students of Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture and Hotel Management and Catering Technology undergraduate courses within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will have to undergo a one-year internship in industry compulsorily.

The Board of Apprenticeship Training (BoAT), Mumbai, an autonomous body of the union Ministry of Education implements National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) in the State. Under the NATS, on the job training was imparted for graduates as the Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Programme (AEDP).

The students get training but, it was not compulsory. There is always a complaint from the industries that they do not get the required skilled manpower.

The Central Government started the implementation of the New Education Policy 2020 which recommends for Internship Embedded Degree Programme (IEDP) to enhance youths' employability and be able to demonstrate their abilities in their respective subjects.

Bamu issued a circular stating implementation of IEDP instead of AEDP through BoAT-Mumbai for the students of Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy, Architecture, Hotel Management and Catering Technology. A one-year internship is necessary in industries for the students of the courses.

When contacted, Pro-vice-chancellor Dr Shyam Shirsath said that colleges of the professional courses would have to provide training in their respective field so that youths can become employable as per the need of industries.

University, institutes need to be in touch with BoAT

As the BoAT has been liaising the industry with the institutes for implementing NATS, the union Ministry of Education has given the responsibility to find out the universities and colleges where the programme be started during the current academic year. The institutes need to be in touch with BoAT to start the IEDP

Objectives of Internship Embedded Degree Program

--To improve the employability of students pursuing undergraduate level.

--To focus on outcome-based learning in degree programmes.

--To promote active linkage between the higher education system and industry, non-commercial and commercial enterprises