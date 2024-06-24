Intoxicated goons create terror by wielding sword in Cidco

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a bizarre incident, two intoxicated rowdies created terror at Cidco Chowk by wielding a sword at 11.30 pm on Sunday. They hurled abuses at vehicle drivers and attempted to attack them with a sword, creating an atmosphere of fear.

The rowdies were identified as Vishal Sanjay Kharat (20, Sanjaynagar) and Rohit Ramesh More (22, Cambridge Chowk).

It so happened that as usual, there was traffic around the Cidco Chowk to API Corner area at 11.30 pm on Sunday. Passengers from the Cidco bus station were looking for rickshaws to go home. Both arrived at high speed, with Vishal wielding a sharp sword. Initially, he stood in the middle of the road, waving the sword in the air. Then, he ran towards the vehicle drivers at Cidco Chowk, brandishing the sword and shouting. Three drivers narrowly escaped serious injury. Citizens are questioning why there is no fear of the police among such rowdies. Their motorbike’s rear number plate was erased, and there was no number plate at the front.

Upon learning about the incident, Pundliknagar and Mukundwadi police rushed to the scene. Seeing the police, Vishal and Rohit sped off on their bike. They were eventually caught while trying to flee through the lanes of Mukundwadi. Police constable Narsing Pawar arrested them and presented the duo in the court on Monday. The court sentenced them to two days of police custody remand. Pawar said that Vishal had a previous robbery charge filed against him at Cidco police station in 2023.

The recent actions were a mere formalities?

In the last twenty days, two murders have been committed with knives in the city by drug addicts. The incident on Sunday clearly shows that the police’s actions against those carrying weapons and recorded criminals in May, in connection with the elections, were merely formalities. With the increasing incidents of robbery and housebreaking crimes, the fact that criminals are now openly brandishing weapons on the streets raises serious questions about the efficiency of the city police.

Weapons Seized - Quantity

Knives: 19

Gupti: 1

Swords: 24

Sickles: 6

Country-made pistol: 2

Live cartridges: 3