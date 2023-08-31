Investiture ceremony at Winchester School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Winchester School hosted investiture ceremony to formally induct the new Student Council Committee for the academic year 2023-24. Principal of Universal School Seema Gupta was the chief guest.

Head Boy Omar Khwaja and Head Girl Khaja Maria were presented with badges and sashes by Seema Gupta, signifying their new roles and responsibilities. Other 90 members of the Student Council Committee Eco, Cultural, Discipline, Sports, Class representative were also felicitated with badges and sashes.

Gupta congratulated the newly elected council members and encouraged them to embrace their roles with dedication, integrity, and a sense of service.

Director Dr Afsar Khan spoke about the importance of responsible leadership and urged the Student Council to be proactive in addressing the needs and aspirations of the student body.