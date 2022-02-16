Invitation to all party leaders at the statue unveiling

Aurangabad, Feb 16:

The unveiling of statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will be held on February 18 between 10 pm to 11.30 pm. Leaders of all the three parties of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government as well as BJP leaders were invited to the unveiling ceremony.

The municipal administration spent about Rs 3.5 crore to increase the height of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Kranti Chowk. The work of Shiv Srishti was started through Smart City. The beautification around the statue was also completed. The state government decided to unveil the statue on February 18. The statue will be e-unveiled by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, tourism minister Aditya Thackeray, guardian minister Subhash Desai, Revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat, union minister of state Raosaheb Danve, Dr Bhagwat Karad, all MLAs, MPs have been invited, said municipal administrator Astik Kumar Pandey.

Laser show, electric crackers

A laser show has been organized at Kranti Chowk from 10 pm to 11.30 pm. Similarly, attractive lighting of pollution free electric firecrackers will be set up in the premises. The area will be decorated with flowers.