Irani gang suspected in series of gold chain thefts

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Thieves snatched a 3-tola gold chain from a woman on Jalna Road at 11 am Wednesday, then struck again 15 minutes later on Beed Bypass, taking a 2.7-tola chain from another woman. A third theft followed Thursday morning on Beed Bypass. Police suspect the Irani gang’s involvement in all three cases.

Shobha Jagtap (61) came to the city with her son when thieves on a sports bike snatched her 3-tola gold chain near Ramgiri. The culprits fled through Jawaharnagar, Sutgirni Chowk, and Shahnoor Miyan Dargah Chowk toward Beed Bypass. Just 15 minutes later, they struck again, stealing a mini gold chain from Priyanka Shelar (31) near the Sub-Registrar’s office in front of Ramakrishna Mission Ashram. She had come to the city to complete paperwork for a property purchase. While standing outside the sub-registrar’s office, thieves on a sports bike grabbed her chain and escaped. Both victims described the thieves as wearing a helmet and a scarf to conceal their identities. PI Sangram Tate and PSI Nandkumar Bhandare are investigating the incidents.

Thursday's third incident

They stole a mangalsutra at 7 am in the Beed Bypass area. No one went to the Satara Police Station to file a complaint by 5 pm. In the past month, the city experienced nearly 12 incidents of gold chain theft, but the police have not solved any of them. Following Wednesday's incident, the police expressed strong suspicion of the Irani gang's involvement.